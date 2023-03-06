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Entrepreneur of 26 years. I have a passion for SMB, Bitcoin and my faith in Christ. I am studying and presenting God’s doctrine, and letting go of my own. I explore this alongside entrepreneurship and bitcoin. If you are a believer, an entrepreneur, or learning about sound money and its impacts on a flourishing society, you will enjoy my content.

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