Digging Deep and Spreading The Word
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why Christian Men Must Be Great at Business
Your business isn't separate from your faith. It is your faith in action.
9 hrs ago
•
Bobby Shell
1
March 2026
The Watchman’s Digital Post: Why "Unplugging" is a Luxury Men Can No Longer Afford
Stop viewing social media as a hobby. Start viewing it as a watchtower. Seek out the truth, join communities of like-minded believers, and hold those in…
Mar 19
•
Bobby Shell
The Sins I Tried to Hide - and the God Who Changed My Heart
A testimony of hidden sin, honest repentance, and the transforming power of God’s grace.
Mar 4
•
Bobby Shell
The Holy Spirit Makes Life Simple
Faith, Fatherhood & Business
Mar 2
•
Bobby Shell
12:12
February 2026
"On Fire" for Christ: A Worldly Framework that Leads to Death
How to have a clear mind in a world filled and inspired by fleshly emotion
Feb 27
•
Bobby Shell
The System Won't Protect Them. We Have To.
When the system fails women and children, it's because good men chose comfort over conviction.
Feb 24
•
Bobby Shell
1
How to Spot a Fake: A Field Guide to False Prophets
If you are walking the narrow road, you’re going to run into people who claim to have a 'shortcut' or a 'new truth.' The Bible doesn't want you to be…
Feb 21
•
Bobby Shell
Enough Already
I’m tired of it.
Feb 4
•
Bobby Shell
2
December 2025
What the Bible says about Feminism
The Bible never uses the word feminism.
Dec 29, 2025
•
Bobby Shell
2
1
The Unhurried Hand: Understanding the Parable of the Weeds
The teachings of Jesus often reveal profound truths about God's nature, blending deep compassion with absolute justice.
Dec 10, 2025
•
Bobby Shell
The Heart of the Gospel: What Jesus and Paul Say About Salvation
The Heart of the Gospel: What Jesus and Paul Say About Salvation
Dec 4, 2025
•
Bobby Shell
1
The Bible Is Clear: Jesus Made Salvation Simple
Many Christians feel unsure about whether they truly have the Holy Spirit.
Dec 1, 2025
•
Bobby Shell
© 2026 Bobby Shell
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts