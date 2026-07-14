Did God Kill Jesus? Understanding Mercy, True Submission, and the Holy Spirit

Good morning, brothers. Today, I want to spend some time talking about a study I have been doing. We are looking at a few deep questions: If God killed Jesus, is God merciful? Did Jesus actually give His own life? What is the Godhead? And if we have God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, do we actually have the power of God when we submit our lives to Christ and repent?

Every other religion in this world tells you what you as a man have to do to overachieve or hit some hurdle. It is never enough. You are constantly having to jump through hoops. There is only one belief in this world where God gave Himself, came to this earth, died, and rose again for our sins. Because of that, we now have the living proof of the Holy Spirit.

Let’s dive into the Word.

Did God Kill Jesus?

Why did God give Jesus? Did God kill Him?

In John 10:17-18, Jesus says:

“For this reason my Father loves me, because I lay down my life that I may take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again.”

This demonstrates that Jesus has the power of God and chose to lay His life down. God’s love was not malice. It was the ultimate mercy.

John 3:16 shows us that God so loved the world that He gave His only Son.

Romans 5:8 tells us that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.

Scripture talks about Christ being the propitiation (the sacrifice that turns away wrath) for our sins. Jesus knew His role. During His ministry, He would go alone into the wilderness to spend time with God. In those quiet times, God imparted knowledge to Jesus as He stepped forward in faith. Jesus and God were operating under one single will. That is exactly what we are called to do when we submit our lives to Christ.

In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus showed this single will in Luke 22:42 when He said, “not my will, but yours, be done.” We see this humility again in Philippians 2:7-8, where He emptied and humbled Himself. Through this, as 2 Corinthians 5:19 says, God was in Christ reconciling the world to Himself, not counting our trespasses against us.

If God were only “fair,” we would be going straight to hell. But we have grace. As long as we are walking on this earth, we are under God’s grace, and we have an opportunity every day to align with His will or reject it.

My Story: From Box-Checking to a Changed Heart

I grew up in the church. From kindergarten and first grade, I was there. I went to Wednesday night classes, I went every Sunday, and I had Christian friends. I even remember praying at the cross in college at the University of West Florida. I had a desire for God’s goodness, but in my daily life, I constantly chose the flesh.

It was not until the last two years that I noticed a radical change in my life through the Holy Spirit.

The difference between then and now is that back then, I was just showing up and checking boxes. I did not deeply desire to know the Lord. My father gave me some incredible advice. He told me:

“Son, don’t pray for what you want. Pray for what is after the heart of God. Study the scriptures and pray that God transforms your heart to align with His will.”

When I started praying that way and reading the Bible, the Holy Spirit began to work. It was not like I was doing wild miracles. It was simpler than that: the desires of my heart changed. My focus at work, with my family, and what I allowed into my eyes and ears all changed. I began to desire a pure life. It was not me forcing it; it was a genuine heart change. That is the power of God.

The Holy Spirit and the Narrow Road

When you receive the Holy Spirit, you choose to live a life of submission and repentance.

We see the Godhead clearly in Matthew 28:19, which tells us to go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

But we must be clear: saying a quick prayer does not mean we can keep living in sin. The Holy Spirit has no desire to sin. In Matthew 7:21, Jesus warns us:

“Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.”

We all wrestle with the flesh. Even the apostle Paul talked about his struggles. But God is focused on the heart, and heart transformation only happens when we submit, pray for discernment, and daily renew our minds. As Romans 12:2 says, do not conform to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Starting the morning in the Word reframes our minds for God’s righteousness.

If we are faithful in these small daily submissions, we will hear those beautiful words from Matthew 25:21: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Accountability and the Spiritual Battle

We also have to understand that the church is meant to be pure. We are a corporate body.

In 2 Timothy 3:1-2, Paul warns that in the last days, people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, and abusive. This is how the world acts, but when this lifestyle creeps into the church, we have to act.

Remember the story of Joshua in the Bible. When one man (Achan, the son of Carmi from the Tribe of Judah) stole forbidden things after a battle, God turned His back on the blessings of Israel until that sin was dealt with. Just because Jesus died for us does not mean God’s holy standards have disappeared.

In Matthew 18:15-20, Jesus explains how to handle sin in the church:

Go to your brother one-on-one. If he does not listen, bring two or three witnesses. If he still refuses to listen, tell it to the church.

We often quote Matthew 18:20 (”where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I”) out of context. That verse is actually about church discipline and holding one another accountable! We have to clear the sickness from the body, but we must do it in love, humility, and grace to lift our brothers and sisters up.

Why does this matter so much? Because our unity and purity show God’s power to the spiritual world. Ephesians 3:10 tells us that through the church, the manifold wisdom of God is made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms.

It is a spiritual battle. Our submission to Christ frustrates the enemy and the dark forces of this world because they see they have no authority over us. Even the angels, as 1 Peter 1:12 says, long to look into these things. They look at the body of Christ and marvel at how God is working through broken people who are dying to their flesh daily.

Our God lives in unapproachable light (1 Timothy 6:16), yet He reveals His power on this earth through us.

The Invitation

If you are listening to this or reading this, and you are not a believer, or maybe you have been hurt by people who call themselves Christians, please know this: the word “Christian” gets thrown around a lot. What actually matters is a heart transformed by the Holy Spirit.

Do not just trust empty words. Look for the fruits of a life surrendered to God.

God is merciful. Jesus laid His life down. The Holy Spirit is available to you today. If you want to take that step, you do not have to jump through religious hoops. You can get on your knees alone right now and pray.

If you do not own a Bible and you need one, let me know. I will personally send you a physical Bible, or you can download a Bible app today. This is between you and the Lord.

I hope this builds you up and encourages you. Have a wonderful day. Love you guys.