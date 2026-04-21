I came across a psychology study recently that gave language to something I think a lot of people have felt for a long time. (I know I have)

Sometimes people join a good cause because they truly care. Sometimes they join because it gives them attention, identity, or a sense of importance. And a lot of times, it is a blend of both!

That is what this study was getting at.

The researchers used a phrase called the “dark-ego-vehicle principle.” That sounds way more complicated than it needs to be. All they really mean is this: sometimes a public cause becomes a vehicle for the ego.

Not because the cause is bad. Not because every person involved is fake.

But because the human heart has a way of taking even good things and bending them back toward self.

What the study found

The study looked at people with higher narcissistic traits and whether those traits were connected to activism, especially feminist activism.

What they found was pretty clear. People with more narcissistic traits were more likely to be involved in certain forms of activism. And the connection was not just random. It appeared tied to the personal and social rewards that activism can bring.

In plain English, some people may be drawn to a cause not only because they want justice, but because the cause helps them feel seen, affirmed, important, or morally elevated.

The researchers also tried to control for other factors such as age, gender, political views, and general activism. Even after accounting for those things, the pattern was still there.

That is what makes the study worth slowing down for. It is not just somebody ranting online. It is an attempt to measure something real.

What it does not mean

This part matters.

The study is not saying all activists are narcissists. It is not saying feminist activism is fake. It is not saying every public expression of support is performative.

It is saying something a lot more careful than that.

It is saying that causes with moral weight and public visibility can attract people with mixed motives. Some people are there because they care deeply. Some are there because it feels good to be associated with the cause. Some are there for both reasons at once.

That should not surprise us.

Anywhere there is praise, status, or social approval, the ego will try to show up too.

That is true in politics. It is true in activism. It is true in church. It is true in business. It is true almost anywhere human beings gather.

Why does this feel so relevant right now

We live in a time where almost everything gets pulled into public view.

People can post their beliefs, signal their values, support the right cause, say the right thing, and get immediate feedback from the world around them. That does something to us.

It can make us believe that being seen is the same thing as being sincere.

It can make us think public alignment is the same thing as private conviction.

And to be clear, sometimes public support is sincere. Sometimes people do care deeply. Sometimes people do act courageously and sacrificially. The study is not denying that.

It is just reminding us that the self can sneak into almost anything. Even something noble. Even something just. Even something that starts in a good place. I have been guilty of this countless times, even in my faith! God has been transforming my heart for the last 2 years directly with this!

What the Lord says about this

What struck me most reading this study was how old this problem really is.

The Bible has always pushed past outward behavior and gone straight to the heart. God is not only concerned with what we do. He cares deeply about why we do it.

Jesus said, “Beware of practicing your righteousness before other people in order to be seen by them” (Matthew 6:1).

That verse is so direct. It does not say not to do good. It says be careful not to turn goodness into performance.

And in 1 Samuel 16:7, we are told that man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.

As my father would say, “this is a humbling reminder.”

It means you can say the right thing, support the right cause, take the right side publicly, and still have something off in your motives. And if we are honest, that is not just a problem out there. That is a problem in here, too.

The encouraging part

The point is not to become cynical about every person who supports a cause.

And the point is not to read a study like this and think, " Wow, look how fake everybody is.

The better response is an internal one of self-examination.

Lord, search me too.

Because the truth is, all of us are capable of attaching our ego to good things. We all like praise. We all like feeling right. We all like being noticed. We all like being on the side that makes us feel clean, justified, and important.

But God is kind enough to expose that in us.

Never to shame us, but to heal us.

He invites us into a deeper kind of faithfulness. One that is honest. One that does not need applause to keep going. One that does not need to be seen to be real.

Final thought

What I appreciate about this study is that it gives modern language to an ancient truth. I recently came back from a 4-day men’s backpacking hike. I am still processing what the Lord did to me on that mountain, and I hope to share more soon.

That said, human beings can take even good causes and turn them into mirrors.

But that is not the end of the story. The Lord can purify motives. He can humble hearts. He can teach us to love what is right for the right reasons.

Lastly….

📖 Get the book: The Four Walls — Why Christian Men Don’t Build

https://bobbyshell.gumroad.com/l/TheFourWallsWhyChristianMenDontBuild

📩 Read more on Substack — Digging Deep and Spreading The Word