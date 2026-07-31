Last week we walked through the six things the Lord hates and the seventh He calls an abomination. If you missed it, go back and read Part 1, because this week builds directly on it.

Out of the seven things listed in Proverbs 6:16-19, two of them are sins of the mouth. A lying tongue and a false witness who speaks lies. God could have listed anything. Violence shows up once. Pride shows up once. But the mouth shows up twice. If the church is called to purity, and we are not praying to the Lord to change our hearts to align with his, we have a major problem. We have a clear picture of how God feels about speech!

James understood this. In James 3:5-6, he writes:

Even so the tongue is a little member and boasts great things. See how great a forest a little fire kindles! And the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity. The tongue is so set among our members that it defiles the whole body, and sets on fire the course of nature; and it is set on fire by hell.

The tongue is set on fire by hell. James does not say it is set on fire by bad habits or poor upbringing. He says hell. That is how seriously Scripture treats the words and language which we use. How can I be in alignment with God if my tongue is acting out in the flesh? The Holy Spirit doesn’t act in this way.

Scripture is great because of the conviction it gives us. Simply being able to be aware of our sin, how we fall short, and how the Lord wants to save us is encouraging. May our mouths be that which builds up!

With it we bless our God and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in the likeness of God. Out of the same mouth proceed blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not to be so. (James 3:9-10)

The same mouth. The same tongue. Blessing God on Sunday and tearing down a brother on Monday. James says it plainly, these things ought not to be so.

So why does the mouth show up twice in God’s list of abominations? Because the tongue has a unique power that other sins do not.

When a man lies, he does not just commit a private sin. He reshapes reality for everyone who hears him. He builds a false world and invites people to live in it. A lying tongue does not just hurt the liar. It corrupts everyone it touches.

And when a man bears false witness, he takes it further. He does not just bend the truth in casual conversation. He stands in a position of weight, whether that is in the church, in his family, in his business, or in his community, and he deliberately misrepresents another person. He assassinates character. He destroys a reputation that may have taken years to build, and he does it with words.

Proverbs 18:21 says:

Death and life are in the power of the tongue, and those who love it will eat its fruit.

Death and life. I hope that my words can be that which inspires and builds people up. Not that which kills the spirit, motivation, drive or heart of someone.

Here is where this gets practical for men.

Most of us do not think of ourselves as liars. We do not think of ourselves as false witnesses. But the below are instances that we all have been guilty of, and we should be praying for transformation from the Lord:

We exaggerate a story to make ourselves look better. We leave out details that would change how people see a situation. We tell one brother something about another brother that we would never say to his face. We repeat something we heard without verifying whether it is true. We frame a conflict in a way that makes us the victim and the other person the villain.

Every one of those is a sin of the mouth. And every one of those falls under what God says He hates.

The standard is not whether you technically told the truth. The standard is whether your words reflected the character of a God who is truth. Because when you claim to follow Christ and then use your mouth to deceive, manipulate, or tear down, you are misrepresenting the God whose name you carry.

There is a reason God gave us two ears and one mouth. There is a reason James 1:19 says:

So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath.

Swift to hear. Slow to speak. That is the order. Not the other way around.

And Proverbs 10:19 puts it even more bluntly:

In the multitude of words sin is not lacking, but he who restrains his lips is wise.

The more you talk, the more likely you are to sin. That is not my opinion. That is Scripture. The wise man is the man who holds his tongue and speaks only when his words carry life rather than death.

Men, I want to challenge us with something this week. Before you say anything about anyone — whether it is in person, on the phone, or in a text message — run it through three questions:

Is it true? Not your version of true. Actually true.

Is it necessary? Does this need to be said, or are you just processing out loud at someone else’s expense?

Does it build up? Ephesians 4:29 says to let no corrupt word proceed out of your mouth, but what is good for necessary edification. Your words should be constructing something, not demolishing it.

If what you are about to say does not pass all three, do not say it. Close your mouth. Pray instead.

Next week we are going deeper into the seventh abomination — sowing discord among brothers. We are going to look at what it actually looks like in the church and in our daily lives, why God hates it above all the others on the list, and what Scripture commands us to do about it.