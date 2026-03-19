In many of our churches today, we hear a common refrain: “Social media is a distraction. It’s a tool of division. It’s a slave to the enemy.” While there is truth to the dangers of the algorithm, labeling these platforms as strictly “evil” has become a convenient excuse for Christian men to retreat from the front lines. We act as if ignorance is a fruit of the Spirit. It isn’t.

The most foolish lie the enemy has sold the modern Church is that social media is a cage we should escape, rather than a territory we must occupy.

A 500-Year Legacy of Information Warfare

We forget that the very foundation of our faith and our freedom was built on disruptive information.

This year, we celebrate a monumental milestone: 500 years since the New Testament was first translated and printed from Greek into English. Before that, the “gatekeepers” of the day kept the Truth locked in a language the common man couldn’t understand. They told the people, “You don’t need to read it for yourself; we will tell you what to believe.”

The Protestant Reformation was a movement of men who stood for the individual right of the reader. It was the Bible that taught England—and eventually the world—how to read. It was the Bible that broke the chains of spiritual illiteracy. Those men didn’t run away from the “new technology” of the printing press; they seized it to bypass the corrupt institutions of their day.

As Americans, we have just crossed the 250-year mark of our nation. Our ancestors didn’t cross an ocean and fight a revolution just because they were annoyed by taxes. They left to establish a land where the Church and State were separate, yet where Faith was the bedrock of every institution. They knew that without an informed, God-fearing citizenry, liberty would wither.

The New Dark Ages: Institutions and Algorithms

Today, we are watching that foundation crumble. We have already lost control of the taxes—a burden far heavier than what sparked the original Revolution. But more importantly, we are losing the faith that founded this country.

The enemy is using our educational systems, our workplaces, and our corporate institutions to reinstitute pagan beliefs under the guise of “progress.” They are using the same tactics the gatekeepers used 500 years ago: Censorship and Suppression.

I experienced this firsthand recently. I tried to share a critical, eye-opening video on Facebook—a piece of news that every man needs to see to protect his family. I was immediately banned from posting it under the excuse of “not owning the rights,” with no way to source it. Yet, on X, the truth was flowing freely.

The algorithm is a battlefield. If you aren’t discerning about where you get your news, you aren’t a soldier; you’re a casualty.

Watch the Video on X here.

Strong Men vs. Hard Times

There is a famous secular proverb: “Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. Weak men create hard times. Hard times create strong men.”

For 250 years, we have enjoyed the “good times” bought by the blood of stronger men. But those good times have bred a generation of “weak men” who have retreated into silence. We have allowed the enemy to dominate the digital town square while we hide in “digital detoxes.”

Our faith is the only thing inspired by God that can truly transform the world and put it back on a righteous track. But faith without works, and without awareness, is dead. (let’s remember, works do not lead to salvation, salvation comes through faith. What we are talking about is works, that are necessary from Godly men, to keep order while we live on this earth.)

The Apostles didn’t hide; they confronted the Roman Empire.

The Reformers didn’t hide; they confronted the corrupted Church.

The Founders didn’t hide; they confronted a Tyrant.

The Call to Action

As men, we are called to be the Men of Issachar—those who “understood the times and knew what Israel should do” (1 Chronicles 12:32). You cannot understand the times if you are willfully blind to the digital tools where the battle for our children’s minds is being fought.

Stop viewing social media as a hobby. Start viewing it as a watchtower. Seek out the truth, join communities of like-minded believers, and hold those in power to account.

The question for every man reading this is simple: Will you be the strong man who restores the foundations, or the weak man who allows the hard times to consume his children?

The lion is in the digital grass. It’s time we stopped pretending he isn’t there and started hunting for the truth.

If you read this far, follow along on Youtube, as I share more about faith

+ I am starting to share little music snippets the Lord is inspiring.