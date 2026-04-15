They have no sense of what they are supposed to be, because every model of masculinity offered to them. The headline this week said women now hold more payroll jobs than men in the United States.

Everyone had an opinion. Almost nobody had an explanation.

So here is one. Not the comfortable version. The true version.

The Message Men Received

For thirty years, the dominant cultural message aimed at men has been some version of "You are the problem.”

Toxic masculinity. Male privilege. The patriarchy. The message wasn’t always wrong in its origins, there were real abuses, real imbalances, and real harm that needed naming. But a correction became a condemnation. This targeted critique became a generational verdict, and it was wrong!

And the verdict was this: the thing you are, as a man, is fundamentally broken. Correct it before you’re allowed to participate.

So men internalized it. Not the strong ones. Not the ones with fathers who counterbalanced it. Not the ones whose natural confidence overrode the noise. The average ones. The men in the middle of the bell curve needed guidance and structure, but instead, they received a culture that labeled their instincts as dangerous, their ambition as suspect, and their masculinity as a disease to be treated.

The aggressive drive that builds companies, families, and civilizations was pathologized. The competitive instinct that pushes men to achieve was reframed as toxic. The provider identity that gave average men purpose for thousands of years was dismissed as outdated.

Those boys are now the men in this story. Late twenties. No career. No direction. No sense of what they’re supposed to be, because every model of masculinity they were offered was either vilified or sanitized into something unrecognizable.

Nothing Was Built In Its Place

This is the part that matters most. And it’s the part almost no one is willing to say.

The old models were torn down, and nothing was built in their place.

The message was to stop being “that.” It was never “here’s what to be instead.”

So a generation of men just stopped. Stopped trying. Stopped building. Stopped competing. Stopped striving. Not out of laziness. The rational conclusion is that the game as presented to them has only an apologetic role for them.

Meanwhile, every institution in the country spent decades building infrastructure specifically for female advancement. Scholarships. Programs. Mentorship networks. Cultural encouragement. Legal frameworks. Title IX. It worked. The system's reconstruction has led to women outperforming men in education and entering the workforce at higher rates.

Nobody rebuilt anything for men.

(PS. Well, I am building something for men, and that is the intention of my YouTube (and this Substack))

There is no equivalent infrastructure. No programs. No cultural encouragement. No institutional focus on male development or male purpose. The assumption was that men had all the advantages already and didn’t need help. That assumption was true for the men at the top, the executives, the politicians, and the wealthy.

It was never true for the average man, who needed structure, direction, and purpose the same way anyone else does.

What God Actually Says About Men

Here’s where I part ways with every think piece and cable news segment that will be written about this data.

The solution is not a government program. It is not a new cultural initiative. It is not a TED talk about male vulnerability, and it sure as hell isn’t “video games and screens.”

The solution is the one that has always existed. It’s older than the problem. And it starts with telling men the truth about what they were made for.

Work is not a burden. It is a calling.

“The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it.” — Genesis 2:15

Before the fall. Before sin entered. Before anything went wrong, men were given work as a gift, not a curse, not a punishment, not something to be endured. The drive to build, to provide, to make something from raw material, that is pre-fall. That is how God designed you. To call that toxic is to call the design of God dangerous.

The provider identity is not cultural. It is scriptural.

“But if anyone does not provide for his relatives, and especially for members of his household, he has denied the faith and is worse than an unbeliever.” — 1 Timothy 5:8

Paul didn’t write this as a relic of ancient culture. He wrote it as a moral statement. Provision is not optional. It is not outdated. It is one of the ways a man images God to his family, as sustainer, as protector, as the one who shows up. (Made an insta about this verse this week.)

The protective instinct in men is not aggression. It is a calling.

“Do not be afraid of them. Remember the Lord, who is great and awesome, and fight for your brothers, your sons, your daughters, your wives, and your homes.” — Nehemiah 4:14

Nehemiah said this to laborers. Builders. Average men holding tools who had to pick up swords. The protective drive is not something to be managed and suppressed. It is something to be directed. Men who fight for their families are not dangerous. They are necessary.

But none of this means domination. The biblical model was never the domineering patriarch or the checked-out passive man. Jesus gave us the third way.

“Whoever would be great among you must be your servant... For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” — Mark 10:43–45

Strength in service. Power under submission to God. That is biblical masculinity. Not weakness, but performing strength. Not strength-performing weakness. A man who knows what he is for, and pours it out for others.

The Entrepreneur Is a Theology

I speak to men who want to build. Entrepreneurs. Leaders. Men who feel the drive to create something, to provide for their families, to compete and win, and serve. Men who were told that driving was the problem.

Here’s what I want you to hear: that drive is the point.

When you take a raw idea and build a company from it, you are imagining the Creator. When you provide for your household, you are imagining the Father. When you protect your team and your family, you are imagining the God who fights for His people. The entrepreneur is not just a business category. It is a theology.

“Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.” — Colossians 3:23

Not for the market. Not for the culture’s approval. Not to prove something to the people who told you the thing you are is broken. For the Lord. That reorients everything. Your work has weight. Your ambition has a source. Your drive to build is not toxic — it is consecrated when it is surrendered to God and poured out in service to others.

The Real Solution

You want to know why some men didn’t drift? Why are are some young men today building and leading and thriving despite the thirty-year headwind?

They had someone. A father. A coach. A pastor. A mentor who looked them in the eye and said: “Here is what you are for. Here is what a man does. Here is how you lead, how you work, how you serve, and how you fight.”

The healing of this crisis does not run through policy. It runs through restored fatherhood and deliberate discipleship. Men, intentionally, tell other men what they were made for.

“He will turn the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers.” — Malachi 4:6

If you had that, if someone showed you what it meant to be a man, you owe a debt. Pay it. Find the young men around you who are drifting and give them what was given to you.

If you didn’t have it, if you are one of the men who grew up without a father, without a model, without anyone who told you what you were for; receive it now. The Word has always been there. The design has not changed. You are not broken. You are not the problem.

You were made to work, to build, to fight, to serve. That is not toxic. That is the image of God.

Act like it.

God called us to be in the marketplace!

If you want to go deeper on this, I wrote a guide called The Four Walls: Why Christian Men Don’t Build — and more importantly, what to do about it.

It covers the internal walls that keep men stuck: the theological confusion, the fear dressed up as humility, the passivity that gets mistaken for patience. And it lays out what it actually looks like to build with intention — as a husband, a father, an entrepreneur, a man who answers to God for what he did with what he was given.

You can get it here: https://bobbyshell.gumroad.com/l/TheFourWallsWhyChristianMenDontBuild

If this post resonated, that’s the next step. The culture won’t tell you what you’re for. But God already did, and it’s time to build accordingly.