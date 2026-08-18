The parable of the vine and branches in the bible is very encouraging. We love to beat ourself up in our sin, where the Lord forgives when the heart is pure (denying self, and seeking Him first in submission).



Why is that encouraging when he is the Judge?!



Because a vine doesn't stop growing. It is attached to the branch. regardless of mistakes the caretaker trims the vines growing from the branch so the branches and vines grow in the appropriate direction.



Repentance leads to the immediate love and embrace of Christ when it is aligned with His Heart. The Holy Spirit fills us and we grow for His glory through this sanctification process.



This is what leads to a true Christian.



It has always been:

- submission (denying self)

- repentance (turn from sin, towards God)

- forgiveness (why Jesus died on the cross)

- transformation (the work of the Holy Spirit)

- restoration (aligned with Christ per our original design)



Through this growth, trimming, and the Lord shaping us for His glory we experience and objectively know our creator in a deep way. His restoration and redemption process is experienced in a super natural way which further validates our faith and the Living Word.



God is good.