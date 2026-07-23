Men, I have been studying the word “hate” in Scripture. Not the cultural version of hate that gets thrown around on social media. (Which is what actually inspired this!) Not the emotional, reactive thing the world talks about. I mean what the God of the universe, in His own words, says He hates.

When you sit down and look at this honestly, it will change how you carry yourself.

In Proverbs 6:16-19, Solomon writes something that should change our behavior:

These six things the Lord hates, yes, seven are an abomination to Him: a proud look, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that are swift in running to evil, a false witness who speaks lies, and a man who sows discord among brethren.

Six things the Lord hates. Seven that are an abomination. An important distinction. Hate is already strong language from a holy God. But abomination takes it further. It means something detestable, something that provokes disgust in the heart of God.

So let us walk through this list, because every one of these has something to teach us.

A proud look. This is where it starts. Haughty eyes. The man who looks at others and sees himself as above them. Pride is the root of nearly every sin on this list, because a proud man believes he does not need correction. He does not need accountability. He does not need God telling him what to do. And that is exactly where the enemy wants you.

A lying tongue. Deception. Not just the big lies, but the small ones. The exaggerations. The half-truths you tell to protect your image. A lying tongue is a man who has decided that his version of reality is more useful than the truth. God hates it because He is truth, and every lie is a rejection of His nature.

Hands that shed innocent blood. Violence and injustice. Taking what is not yours. Killing and Destroying what God built.

A heart that devises wicked plans. This is calculated sin. Not the man who stumbles into temptation, but the man who sits in his quiet moments and schemes. He plans how to deceive. He strategizes how to take advantage. God is not just watching your actions. He is watching your heart.

Feet that are swift in running to evil. The man who cannot wait to do wrong. He does not hesitate. He does not wrestle with conviction. He runs toward it. There is no resistance in him.

A false witness who speaks lies. This is the second sin of the mouth on the list. Not just casual lying, but bearing false testimony. Misrepresenting someone. Telling a version of events that destroys another person’s reputation. God takes this seriously because it perverts justice, and He is a God of justice.

Now here is what I want you to notice. (see my illustration) Out of those six things, two of them come from the mouth. A lying tongue and a false witness. That is not an accident. James 3 tells us that the tongue is a fire, a world of iniquity. It can set the whole course of a man’s life on fire. And God, in His wisdom, made sure that when He listed the things He hates, the mouth showed up twice

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But the list does not stop at six. There is a seventh.

A man who sows discord among brethren.

This is the one God calls an abomination. Not just something He hates. Something that is detestable to Him.

Think about the weight of that. You can look at the other six and think, “I have not murdered anyone. I have not shed innocent blood.” But this last one hits closer. Sowing discord. Causing division. Creating chaos among brothers.

This is the man who talks behind another man’s back in the church. The man who picks sides and builds factions. The man who “just vents” to one brother about another brother instead of going to him directly. The man who stirs the pot and then steps back like he had nothing to do with it.

In the body of Christ, unity is not optional. The body is meant to be united by design. And when a man deliberately fractures that unity, through gossip, manipulation, side conversations, or passive-aggressive behavior, he is doing the one thing God calls an abomination.

Iron sharpens iron, and men should be able to speak truth to each other. This has nothing to do with disagreement. This is about the man who creates division for his own benefit or because he refuses to handle conflict the way Scripture commands.

I wish I had these convictions in my 20’s. Because most of us do not think about discord as an abomination. We think of it as venting. We think of it as being honest about our frustrations. But God does not see it that way. He sees a man tearing apart what He built.

And this matters beyond the church. In your business, in your marriage, in your friendships, are you a man who builds unity or sows division? Do you go to a brother directly when you have an issue, or do you talk to everyone else first? Do your words bring men together or push them apart?

The standard here is not “do not get caught.” The standard is that the God of the universe finds this detestable.

Next week, we are going deeper into the mouth. Why two of God’s abominations are speech sins, what James teaches about the tongue, and what it practically looks like to bring our words under the authority of the Holy Spirit.

But for now, I will leave you with this. Before you speak this next week about anyone, to anyone ask yourself one question:

Am I building up, or am I sowing discord?

Let’s pray the Holy Spirit consumes our hearts and minds with His will, His thoughts, and His ways. Let’s edify one another! God bless brothers.