There is a lie quietly circulating in Christian culture. It sounds humble. It sounds holy. It goes something like this:

“Money is dangerous. Ambition is worldly. A truly godly man keeps his head down, stays modest, and doesn’t chase success.”

I want to challenge that idea today, not because I think wealth is the goal, but because I think that mindset is actually unfaithful.

Poverty Is Not Piety

Deuteronomy 8:18 says it plainly:

“But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.”

Read that again. The ability to produce wealth is a God-given gift, and God giving it confirms His covenant. Wealth-building isn’t an accident. It isn’t a sin. It is a capacity God placed inside you for a purpose.

Proverbs 10:4 doesn’t mince words either: “Lazy hands make for poverty, but diligent hands bring wealth.”

Laziness and poverty are linked. Diligence and wealth are linked. This is not prosperity gospel, this is wisdom literature. There is something deeply spiritual about working hard, building well, and producing something of value.

You Were Built to Build

Genesis 1:27–28 gives us what theologians call the Cultural Mandate:

“So God created mankind in his own image... God blessed them and said to them, ‘Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it.’”

This was the first business plan.

Take raw resources. Create value. Multiply. Steward the earth.

You are made in the image of the ultimate Creator, a God who spoke galaxies into existence, who designed ecosystems, who built something from nothing. And then He said: now you go do the same.

Ephesians 2:10 confirms it: “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”

Those good works include your business. Your craft. Your company. Your calling.

You Don’t Own It. You Manage It

Here is where the humility comes back in, not as an excuse to shrink, but as a framework to build.

Psalm 24:1: “The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it.”

You don’t actually own your business. You manage it on behalf of the CEO of the Universe. That is a profound shift in how you approach every decision, every dollar, every hire, every strategy.

1 Peter 4:10 puts it this way: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.”

Stewardship isn’t passive. A faithful steward doesn’t just protect what he’s been given, he grows it. He multiplies it. He deploys it for the good of others and the glory of God.

The Parable of the Talents Is About You

In Matthew 25, Jesus tells the story of a master who entrusts three servants with bags of gold before leaving on a journey. Two of them invest it and double what they were given. The third buries it, safe, preserved, untouched.

When the master returns, the two who multiplied their talents are greeted with the words every believer longs to hear: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

The one who played it safe? Called wicked. Called lazy. What he was given is taken and given to someone else.

Growth was not optional. Growth was the expectation!

Your business is a talent. Your skills are a talent. Your network, your time, your ideas—all of it was entrusted to you by a Master who is coming back to see what you did with it.

Proverbs 22:29 says: “Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will serve before kings; he will not serve before officials of low rank.”

Excellence has reach. Skilled work opens doors that nothing else can.

Your Business Is Your Ministry

The men who built hospitals, funded missions, employed thousands, and shaped culture were not men who thought small. They were men who understood that their business was a vehicle for provision, for influence, and for generational impact.

You have been given abilities. You have been given time. You have been given a market, a skill set, and a vision.

The question isn’t whether business and faith can coexist. The question is whether you are being a faithful steward of what God has already placed in your hands.

Don’t return the talent with nothing to show for it.

The Master is coming back. Show up with interest.

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